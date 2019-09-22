Happy homecoming for Patriots against Red Storm

× Expand Jill Lobdell Eli Douglas picks off a Saranac Lake pass for the AuSable Valley Patriots Sept. 20. Douglas finished with two touchdown receptions in the Patriots 20-15 win over Saranac Lake.

CLINTONVILLE | Evan Snow threw for three touchdown passes and Eli Douglas had a strong all-around game for the AuSable Valley Patriots, who scored a homecoming win over Saranac Lake, 20-15, Sept. 20.

“We played great,” said head coach Kyle Nolan. “We came out ready to go. We came out focused. We came out a little flat last week against Plattsburgh and it was homecoming this week and the kids came out ready to play.”

Along with being on the receiving end of two of Snow’s touchdown passes (Luis Perez caught the third), Douglas also made a key play on defense with an interception, completed a pass on an option play for 44 yards, and ran the ball four times to total 130 yards of total offense.

“The defense is the most important part of the game,” Douglas said. “We came out focused on defense. We knew they had a good offense. They were killing teams in the first two weeks. I’m really excited right now, but trying to hold it in. We came out and showed how AuSable Valley football works.”

× Expand Jill Lobdell Saranac Lake’s Braden Ryan and AuSable Valley’s Nate Doner go after a loose ball during the Sept. 20 matchup between the Red Storm and Patriots.

“Our defense played great tonight,” said Nolan. “Coach Zborowski came out with a really good game plan and the kids executed. The kids won this game. They played with heart and they got the win.”

The loss was the first of the season for Saranac Lake, who got rushing touchdowns from Ben Munn and Logan Brown.

At 2-1, the Red Storm are in a four-way tie for the league lead with Saranac, Beekmantown and Peru.

The win was the first of the season for the Patriots, who sit one game out of first place at 1-2 along with Ticonderoga, Plattsburgh High and Moriah.

Nolan said the team hopes to build off the win.

“We are going to try and keep the train rolling,” he said. “It’s one game at a time. We’re young and we are progressing. We are taking our steps now going into the season. It feels good to get this win and we are going to enjoy it for the weekend and then we start working on Monday.”