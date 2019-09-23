Harlem Wizards to play in pair of charity games

× Expand Photo provided The Harlem Wizards will ply in a pair of fundraising exhibition games Sept. 28 in Peru and Sept. 29 in Willsboro.

PERU | The Harlem Wizards, a traveling basketball performance team, will be taking part in a pair of fundraising events in Peru and Willsboro over the next week.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Wizards will be at Peru High School for a 7 p.m. start (doors open at 6) for a game against members of the Peru Faculty including Superintendent Dr. Thomas Palmer, Principal Matt Slattery, “The Famous” Lin Chen and “The Amazing” Mike Korth.

Sponsors for the game include Hamilsun Community Solar and La Quinta Inn in Plattsburgh. Tickets can be found online at The Harlem Wizards Website or the Peru Athletics Page, or by calling Eric Dubay at 518-569-2642.

Willsboro event

The following day. Sept. 29, The North Country Net Rippers including Jim Monty, Kaycee Kolodzey, Justin Gardner, Krissy Leerkes, and Ike Tyler will take on the Harlem Wizards at 2 p.m. (doors open at 1).

Sponsors include Sheehan and Sons, DG Builders, Finney’s, Dereck Crowningshield Constructing LLC, Sayward’s Ridge View Farm, Willsboro Diner, Big Al’s Blacktop Sealing and Rachel and Mark Herr. Tickets can be found online, the school office, or by calling Jennifer Leibeck. at 518-963-8040.