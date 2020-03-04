Hayden, Gereau lead Wildcats to D girls finals

× Expand Keith Lobdell Malena Gereau, shooting, and Kayli Hayden each scored 18 points for Schroon Lake in a win over Keene Tuesday.

CLINTONVILLE | Malena Gereau scored nine of her 18 points in the second quarter, while Kayli Hayden scored nine of her 18 in the fourth to help top seed Schroon Lake to a 51-40 win over fourth seed Keene in the Section VII/Class D semifinals Tuesday.

“Keene gave us a game, never letting us get comfortable in our offense,” said Schroon Lake coach Katie Jenks. “They are a great offensive rebounding team, and Summo had an impressive game. In the end I think it was our deep bench that allowed us to hold onto the lead.”

Along with the two 18-point scorers, Dakotah Cutting added 10, Ava Storman two, Anna Maisonville two and Saige Shaughnessy one.

Summo was a huge factor in keeping Keene in the game, scoring 15 of her game-high 22 points in the second half.

Emily Whitney had seven points in the loss, while Megan Quinn scored six, Haylie Buysse three, Caitlin Quinn one and Lacey Lawrence one.

The Wildcats will face second seed Bolton Friday, 4:30 p.m. in the Section VII/Class D title game at the Plattsburgh State Field House.