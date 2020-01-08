Higgins, Andronica All State in volleyball

× Expand File photos All state volleyball awards were given to Peru’s Marie Higgins and Saranac Lake’s Sydney Andronica recently.

PLATTSBURGH | A pair of Section VII standout volleyball players have been named 2019-20 all state student-athletes.

The New York State Volleyball Coaches all state teams include Peru hitter Marie Higgins as a member of the Class B fifth team, while Saranac Lake Libero Sydney Andronica was named to the fifth team in Class C.

Marie Higgins

Higgins, the MVP for the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference this season, had 268 kills this season, most in the league, and hit at 49.8 percent.

For her career, Higgins had 671 kills in 208 sets played, and also contributed on the defensive end with 651 digs. At the service line, she had 123 career aces.

Sydney Andronica

Andronica has been a key defensive player in two of the Red Storm’s run for three straight Class C sectional titles, this year keeping the ball in the air at a tune of 574 digs.

Over the past two season’s, Andronica has had 1,008 digs along with 69 aces from the service line.