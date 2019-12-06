Higgins, Andronica lead CVAC volleyball all stars

× Expand File photos The CVAC first team volleyball all stars, including MVP Marie Higgins, defensive player of the year Sydney Andronica, Lauryn Clary, Madie Gay, Katie Gay, Gianna Dejesus, Grace McMahon, Alexys Hawks, Anna Brown and Mikayla St. Louis.

PLATTSBURGH | Peru’s Marie Higgins has been named the Most Valuable Player for the 2019 CVAC girls volleyball season, while Saranac Lake’s Sydney Andronica was named the defensive player of the year.

Red Storm coach Mike Navarra was named coach of the year, while Saranac received the Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award.

First team

Members of the first team include Gianna Dejesus and Grace McMahon of Plattsburgh High, Madie and Katie Gay of Saranac Lake, Alexys Hawks of Beekmantown, Lauryn Clary of Peru, Anna Brown of Northern Adirondack and Mikayla St. Louis of Saranac.

Second team

Abby Sawyer and Bella Joy of AuSable Valley were named to the second team, along with Lizzie Hynes and Alibra Rodriguez of Beekmantown, Grace Crawford of Lake Placid, Julia Prescott of Peru, Arianna Gowett of PHS and Madison DuBray of Saranac.

Honorable mention

Madison Campbell (AVCS), Jenna Begor (Beekmantown), Sara McKillip (LPCS), Kelsey Gamache (NCCS), Morgan Lawrence (NAC), Molly Timmons (Peru), Alexandra Hartnett (PHS), Abigail Duquette (Saranac) and Kelsey Leeret (SLCS) were named as honorable mention selections.