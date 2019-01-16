High school basketball enters midseason

× 1 of 2 Expand Mckenzie Sprague drives to the basket against Peru in the Vikings Jan. 11 win over the Indians. The Vikings currently lead the CVAC Division II standings. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 2 of 2 Expand Hannah Desserault of Saranac brings the ball up the court against Northeastern Clinton’s Caitlin Houghton during their meeting in the Muggsy’s Tournament at the beginning of the season, The two teams were scheduled to meet against Jan. 15 with first place in Division I of the CVAC on the line. Photo by Keith Lobdell Prev Next

Photo by Jill Lobdell Rachel Storey and the Westport Eagles are ranked 11th in the NYSSWA Class D poll, as they currently hold the lead in the MVAC northern division standings.

ELIZABETHTOWN | While the temperatures go down in the North Country, the action on the local high school basketball courts is starting to heat up as teas reach the midway point of the 2018-19 season.

The highest ranked team from Section VII in the New York State Sportswriters Association polls is the Westport girls varsity team, who finished the first half of the season 5-1 in the MVAC North and 9-1 overall, with their only loss coming to Crown Point, earning the 11th spot in the Class D poll.

“I didn’t really know too much about the other teams starting the season but we are happy with where we are at and trying to get better every day,” said coach Hokey McKinley. “I expect more competitive situations in the second half of the season. I think quite a few of our games will be more competitive the second time around and it will be fun.”

Keene follows with a 5-1 divisional record (6-2 overall), with their lone loss in the MVAC North coming to Westport. The two teams will meet in Keene Valley Jan. 29.

Seton Catholic stands third in the division at 4-2 (6-5). followed by Willsboro (3-3, 3-8), Schroon Lake (2-4, 4-7), Crown Point (1-4, 5-6) and Chazy (0-5, 0-8).

In the MVAC South, Bolton started with a 6-0 division record and 8-2 overall, while Lake Placid (2-3, 3-8) and Elizabethtown-Lewis (1-4,1-7) follow, with the Lions scoring their first win of the season over Indian Lake/Long Lake Jan. 11.

In the CVAC, Northeastern Clinton and Saranac were set to battle for the top spot in Division I Jan. 15 at Saranac, as both teams held a 6-0 divisional record. For the season, NCCS had a 12-1 overall record, while the Chiefs stood at 10-2.

Peru was third with a 4-3 (6-6) record, with Plattsburgh High (2-4, 8-4) and Beekmantown (1-4, 2-9) following.

While moving from Class D to Class C, Moriah has continued to stay atop the Division II standings with a 4-1 record (7-3), followed by AuSable Valley (2-3, 6-5), Northern Adirondack (2-3, 2-5), Ticonderoga (1-4, 3-6) and Saranac Lake (0-6, 3-7).

× 1 of 2 Expand Andrew Pelkey and the Schroon Lake Wildcats enter the second half of the MVAC season tied with divisional rival Crown Point in the standings with a 4-2 mark and 7-5 overall. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 2 of 2 Expand Ian DeTulleo, seen here looking to drive om Ticonderoga’s Jack Grinnell, and the Plattsburgh High Hornets hold the lead in Division I of the CVAC through the first half of the season. Photo by Keith Lobdell Prev Next

Photo by Jill Lobdell John Schier goes to the basket against Seton Catholic in the first half finale for both teams Jan. 11. Despite losing to the Knights, the Warriors hold an identical 5-1 record in the MVAC’s northern division.

BOYS HOOPS

Northern Adirondack holds the top record in CVAC play with a 4-0 Division II mark and an 8-2 record overall, scoring a big divisional win over Moriah early in the season, as the Vikings follow in the standings with a 5-1 mark (7-4 overall), having won five straight games since falling to the Bobcats. AuSable Valley follows at 3-2 (6-5), with the division rounded out by Ticonderoga (2-4, 7-6), and Saranac Lake (1-4, 1-6).

Plattsburgh High also stands unblemished in Division I play with a 4-0 mark and a 9-3 record overall. Three teams follow with a trio of division losses in Beekmantown (3-3, 5-6), Saranac (2-3, 4-5) and Northeastern Clinton (2-3, 2-6), as Peru holds an 0-4 divisional mark (1-10).

In the MVAC, Seton Catholic scored a win over Willsboro at the end of the first half of divisional play to improve to 5-1 in the northern division and 7-5 overall.

“There are some tough teams in Crown Point, Schroon Lake, Willsboro,” said coach Larry Converse on the first half of the season. “It can be any team any different night. It can go either way. It isn’t like anyone is dominant.”

However, Converse said when the team plays in the Class C sectional tournament, they will have to face a tough opponent,

“NAC is dominant,” he said. “We are limited in numbers and size. We played with NAC for awhile when we saw them, so we hopefully we can do some damage.”

Willsboro also holds a 5-1 divisional record with the loss to the Knights and an 8-4 mark overall. They are followed by Crown Point (7-4) and Schroon Lake (5-4) who both have a 4-2 league record, with Chazy at 2-4 (4-5), Keene at 1-5 (1-8) and Westport at 0-6 (4-7).

In the Southern Division, Lake Placid holds a 4-1 record, with their lone loss to division leader Wells, while having an 8-3 overall mark. Elizabethtown-Lewis sits a 2-2 in the league with an overall record of 4-3.