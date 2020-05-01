High school sports fields to remain vacant this spring

× Expand Keith Lobdell Boquet Valley seniors Lawrence Lobdell, Abe Staats, Odin Kohler, McKenzie Stephens and Blake Liberi (in a 2019 team photo) were to hit the links for the first time this spring as the inaugural Griffin golf team. With Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement of school closings through the rest of the academic year, the spring sports season has also been canceled.

PLATTSBURGH | Once again, it was an announcement everyone knew was probably coming, but no one wanted to hear.

With Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proclamation that K-12 schools would remain closed through the rest of the 2019-20 academic year, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) immediately announced that all 11 sections had canceled their spring sports seasons.

“I would like to commend the work of the 11 NYSPHSAA Section Executive Directors who have worked tirelessly to benefit the students in their Sections,” said NYSPHSAA executive director Robert Zayas. “Many throughout our state were hopeful students would have the chance to participate in high school athletics this spring and return to some sense of normalcy. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis has taken a toll on many aspects of our lives and high school athletics is one of them. At this time, we must focus our attention on the health and safety of all New Yorkers. Please stay safe and stay positive during this difficult time.”

“The CVAC Athletic Directors knew that a decision from Governor would be forthcoming. We will continue to support our schools and student-athletes through this difficult time,” said CVAC executive secretary and Beekmantown Athletic Director Greg Myers.

“It’s very disappointing but understandable decision, it’s disappointing that our seniors cannot finish out their careers,” said MVAC executive secretary and Chazy principal/boys varsity soccer coach Rob McAuliffe.

“There was part of me that thought he would hold off for another two weeks, which would have created an issue, but this is a decision that we can understand and stand behind,” said Section VII executive director Matthew Walentuk.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Ticonderoga's Terrence Benedict points to the stands after a key hit for the Sentinels in the Class C regional finals last season. Benedict, a senior, said while he will miss the chance to play baseball in his final season, he feels proud knowing he will leave as a state champion.

Student-Athlete reaction

Ticonderoga senior Terrence Benedict was one of five Sentinel seniors who was preparing to defend the NYSPHSAA Class C state title he and his teammates had earned in 2019.

“We were all crazy excited for the season to start and to go back and defend our title,” said Benedict, who is also a member of the NYSPHSAA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). “But with everything going on we all got really nervous and when we knew that Friday there was going to be a pause it was devastating.”

With the season now being over, Benedict said that, while still a harsh blow, he will look back knowing he ended his high school baseball career as a champion.

“I envied the seniors last year and wondered if I would have that chance this season to go out with a win. Now I don’t have to look at it like that, I know my last game as a baseball player was a win at the highest level.”

As a member of SAAC, Benedict said he wanted to make sure all student-athletes were staying mentally healthy as well as physically.

“The most important aspect is to stay in contact with your friends and family,” he said. “Mental health awareness week is coming up and one thing we are pushing for is communication on any level with family, friends and even your teachers. Teachers are going through the same things we are right now and to just sending a friendly note to let them know you are thinking about them will help everyone reduce the stress they may be facing.”

× Expand Jill Lobdell Northeastern Clinton's Abby Racine is hoping the AAU basketball season will be able to start up in July, after having her junior year of high school ball cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northeastern Clinton junior and SAAC member Abby Racine said she was not planning on playing a spring high school sport this season, but felt for her classmates and others who were.

“I think it is really tough and unfortunate, especially for my friends who are seniors in their final seasons, but we need to step back and realize it is bigger than sports and all of us and put the focus on health and safety,” said Racine.

As a junior, Racine was preparing for a spring season of AAU basketball, coming off a successful run as a member of the Cougar’s varsity girls basketball team, who was preparing for a Class B regional final game when the winter sports season was canceled.

“It was really devastating,” she said. “We were still on a high from winning our sectional championship and getting ready to play Mechanicville.

“At first I was confused when they said the games were postponed because it had not reached up here and we were still in a safe area,” Racine added. “We knew Mechanicville was coming from an area where it was bad so we started to understand once we sat back and looked at the situation, we realized this was a decision that had to be made.”

Racine said she was hopeful the AAU season would be able to resume in July, but said she knew anything could still happen.

“Safety and health are the most important things now,” Racine said.