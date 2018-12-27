High school sports year highlighted by Chazy’s ninth soccer title

× Expand The Chazy Eagles captured their ninth NYSPHSAA Class D state championship in boys soccer this year, making it 12 soccer titles between the boys and girls programs at the Section VII school. Photo by Jill Lobdell

CHAZY | The Chazy boys varsity soccer program collected its ninth state championship in November, a mark now without rival in the soccer world. It also gave head coach Rob McAuliffe three more titles than anyone else on the list.

Since McAuliffe took over in 1996, the Eagles have won 19 of the 23 Section VII/Class D titles that have been given out. Only two coaches can claim wins over McAuliffe — former Willsboro head coach Mike St. Louis and former Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School/Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport coach Paul Buehler, with both having scored a win over Chazy in the sectional semifinals (2001 for St. Louis, 2015 for Buehler) and finals (1996 St. Louis, 2006 Buehler).

Only once in that stretch have the Eagles won the sectional title and not made the final four, when Edwards-Knox defeated them in the regional semifinals in 1998.

That makes 18 trips to the final four from 1996 until 2018. Six of those times, the Eagles’ run ended in the semifinal game: Fort Ann in 2016, International Prep in 2014, Edmeston in 2003, Jasper-Troupsburg in 2002, Manlius-Pebble Hill in 2000 and Hamilton in 1997.

The Eagles have met Hamilton the most in the final four, with a 2-3-0 record against. Jasper-Troupsburg is the only team Chazy has met multiple times and not defeated, with a record of 0-2-1, sharing the state title in 2013.

Poland, however, wants to stay as far away from the Eagles as possible, as they have lost all three games against, while Filmore has been defeated twice by the Eagles in the final four.

While Chazy has won nine state titles, they have also lost to the eventual state champion seven other times: three times in the championship game and four times in the semifinals.

The closest a team who beats Chazy prior to the final four has ever been to a title was the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport team of 2015, who made the state title game before losing, 1-0, to Fort Ann.

Chazy had made the final four two other times under coach George Brendler, in 1981 and 1984, during a small run of success where a Section VII/Class D team made the state semifinals in five of six seasons with Keene making it in 1985 and Johnsburg (then a Section II team) earning a co-championship in 1982 and making the final four in 1980. In each semifinal game except 1982, the local representative was defeated by Southold.

Only one other team — Plattsburgh High — has won a state championship, coming in 2015, while also making the finals in 2007. Beekmantown made the championship game in 2014, while Lake Placid made the semifinals in 2017 and Northeastern Clinton in 2010.

2008 was the most successful year for Section VII boys soccer, with Plattsburgh High and Northern Adirondack joining Chazy at the final four, as both the Hornets and Bobcats lost in the semifinal round.