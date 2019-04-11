Hockey all-stars announced

× Expand File photos Members of the CVAC boys hockey all-star team include Kaden Kowalowski, Alex Dukette, Carter Sturgeon, Rhett Darrah, Nate Boule, Ethan Kay, Ethan Garrand, Cody Repas, Braeden Whittington, Kagan Livsey, Greyson Giroux, Lucas Bedard, Garrett Aldolfo, coach of the year Justin Frechette and sportsmanship award winner Lake Placid.

PLATTSBURGH | Kaden Kowalowski of Beekmantown and Lydia Bullock of SLP were named as the Most Valuable Players this season in Section VII/CVAC hockey.

Kowalowski was an explosive player who led the league with 63 points.

“He has the ability to change the complexion of a game every time he is on the ice,” Beekmantown and CVAC coach of the year Justin Frechette said. “He is a solid two-way player, who takes great pride in doing all the little things really well that often do not show up on the score sheet. He has developed into one of the most complete all around players in the state earning all-state honors this season for his work.”

First-teamers also included:

Nate Boule (PHS): “One of the best leaders to ever come through the Hornet Hockey Program,” said Plattsburgh High School (PHS) coach Jamie Reidy. “His stats are always at the top of the CVAC, but its his second to none drive and work ethic that he has both on and off the ice that separate him from most other players.”

Rhett Darrah (Saranac Lake): “Rhett was an offensive threat this year finishing with 28 goals and 15 assists,” said coach Will Ellsworth. “He created offensive scoring chances every time he was on the ice.”

Alex Dukette (Saranac Lake): “Not only was Alex our Captain this year-he was our go to guy,” said Ellsworth. “He played all three zones of the ice well and played every shift like it was his last.”

Ethan Kay (PHS): “Ethan was outstanding this season at both ends of the ice,” said Reidy. “A shut down defenseman, who moves the puck well and quarterbacks the power play.”

Carter Sturgeon (Saranac Lake): “Carter is a skilled offensive defenseman who has great vision on the ice for a freshman,” said Ellsworth. “Carter had the ability to create much needed offense at times and control oppositions forecheck with escape moves to generate our breakout.”

Ethan Garrand (NCCS): “Ethan Garrand led the pack this year with 331 saves in league play, with a save percentage of .907,” said coach Scott Lafountain. “Ethan was also the captain of the Cougar hockey team. He’s a great goalie, teammate and leader on and off the ice.”

Second-team awards went to Kagan Livsey (Beekmantown), Greyson Giroux (PHS), Lucas Bedard (NCCS), Cody Repas (Beekmantown), Garrett Aldolfo (Saranac) and Braeden Whittington (Beekmantown). Honorable mention awards went to Joey Jamison (PHS), Evan Davison (Beekmantown), Austin Carpenter (Peru), Landen Coulombe (NCCS), Austen Reyell (Saranac Lake) and Tyler Hinckley (Lake Placid).

The Blue Bombers won the sportsmanship award.

GIRLS ALL-STARS

Bullock led SLP to the sectional finals and the top seed in the tournament, while being joined on the first team by Bailey Carter of Beekmantown, Abby Boule of Plattsburgh High, Rylee Preston of SLP, Taylor Heywood of Plattsburgh High and Madison Tetreault of Beekmantown.

Second-team members included Lea Hill (SLP), Gillian Boule (PHS), Brooke Ruest (Beekmantown), Hailey Letourneau (Beekmantown), Katie Gay (SLP), McKenzie Brown (PHS), Ava Julian (PHS) and Brianne Knight (Beekmantown).

Franklin Academy had a pair of all-stars in second-team forward Vail St. Hilaire and first-team goalie Michelle White.