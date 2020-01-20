Hockey: Cougars draw, Eagles sweep Hornets

× Expand Kyle Coryea/KC Photo Beekmantown celebrates its overtime win over Plattsburgh High Jan. 17.

ROUSES POINT | Northeastern Clinton scored in each of the first two periods as they scored a 2-2 tie with Norwood-Norfolk Jan. 18.

Zachary Miller and Sam Bulson each scored for the Cougars, with Reid LaValley, Noah Gonyo and Lucas Hemingway tallying assists.

Ethan Garrand made 31 saves in the tie.

Eagles win in OT

Dalton Kane scored the overtime winner for Beekmantown in a 2-1 victory over Plattsburgh High Jan. 17.

Kane scored both Eagle goals, unassisted, while Riley Hansen made 20 saves in the win.

John Dublanyk made 21 saves for the Hornets, with Tyler Reid scoring on a Hayden Colburn assist.

Girls hockey: Eagles complete Hornet sweep

Haley Letourneau, McKenna Bell and Bailey Carter each scored to give the Beekmantown girls varsity hockey team a 3-1 win over Plattsburgh High Jan. 17.

Brooke Ruest, Celine Juneau and Leah Coloumbe had assists in the win as Brianne Knight made 26 saves.

Gillian Boule scored the lone goal for the Hornets while Ava Julian made 33 saves.