SALMON RIVER | Hayden Colbrun scored a goal and assisted on tallies by Brandt Clarke and Ethan Vaughn as the Plattsburgh High boys hockey team ended the regular season with a 3-1 win over Norwood-Norfolk.

Thomas Carron had a pair of assists in the win, while Clarke had a helper as part of a two-point night.

John Dublanyk made 22 saves while giving up a goal, splitting time in net with Ty Calkins, who made nine saves in one more minute of play.