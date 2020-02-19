Hockey: Hornets play SLP to tie

SARANAC LAKE | It’s the difference between undefeated and unbeaten.

The SLP varsity boys hockey team lost their chance for an undefeated CVAC regular season Tuesday as Plattsburgh High got an equalizer from Ethan Vaughn in scoring a 3-3 tie.

Vaughn scored on a Tyler Reid assist with just under six minutes to play. Reid completed a three point night for the Hornets, scoring the opening goal on assists from Hayden Colburn and Ethan Kay before assisting on Colburn’s second period goal.

John Dublanyk made 42 saves for the Hornets.

Rhett Darrah, Tyler Hinckley and Hunter Wilmot each scored for SLP, with assists going to Ben Munn, Hugo Hobson and Dylan Amell. Anders Stanton made 17 saves.

PHS (5-10-4, 1-5-2) moved into a fourth place tie with Saranac (11-8-0, 2-5-0) in the CVAC, with the Chiefs hosting second place Northeastern Clinton (11-7-1, 5-2-0) Thursday. The Hornets and Chiefs split in the regular season.

SLP (12-6-1, 6-0-1), who has already claimed the CVAC regular season title, will travel to Plattsburgh to face Beekmantown (8-9-2, 2-4-1) Thursday.

Eagles score win

Collin Latinville scored in overtime to give Beekmantown a 5-4 win over the Storm, a merged team from the Albany area, Tuesday.

Latinville score twice and added an assist in the game, as did Cody Repas. Dalton Kane had a four-point night, scoring one and assisting on three goals.

Luke Moser also had three assists, with Cooper Burdo and Dale Gonyo each recording one.

Riley Hansen made 39 saves in the win.