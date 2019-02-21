Hockey semifinals set for today

× Greyson Giroux and the Plattsburgh High Hornets will open the Section VII playoff run against sixth seed Lake Placid Thursday at the AC North Center. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | The Town of Plattsburgh will be hosting a pair of Section VII semifinal hockey games today as the top seeded Plattsburgh High Hornets will host sixth seed Lake Placid and second seed Beekmantown will welcome fourth seed Saranac Lake.

NO. 6 LPCS AT NO. 1 PHS

It has been less than 48 hours since the Lake Placid Blue Bombers skated off the ice with their first win of the year, a 3-2, four overtime thriller against Northeastern Clinton as Tyler Hinckley scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner just over a minute into the fourth extra stanza.

Hunter Wilmot added a goal for the Blue Bombers, while Anders Stanton made 41 saves to help the Blue Bombers win their first game of the season and advance to the semifinal round.

For the Hornets, Greyson Giroux leads the team with 21 goals while recording 19 assists, while Nate Boule has 19 goals with 22 assists, giving both 41 points on the season.

Ethan Kay has added 14 assists on the season, while the Hornets have received 10 assists from Josh Laravia, Jackson Kain and Jalen Abellard. Joey Jamison has recorded a .931 save percentage with 1.73 goals against in 13 games, while John Dublanyk has an .867 save percentage with 2.75 goals against in nine games.

In the regular season, the Hornets hold wins of 6-0 and 8-2 over the Blue Bombers.

The puck will drop at 7 p.m. Thursday at AC North Sports Center.

NO. 4 SLCS AT NO. 2 BCS

The Saranac Lake Red Storm enters the semifinal round off a 6-2 win over Saranac Tuesday, led by Austen Reyell’s four goal, two assist performance as Rhett Darrah and Dylan Amell also scored goals.

Jaden Gladd made 10 saves in two-plus periods in net while not allowing a goal.

The Beekmantown Eagles enter the semifinals with league-leading scorer Kaden Kowalowski, who has 27 goals and 30 assists on the season for 57 points.

Kagan Livsey has added 12 goals and 24 assists, while Hayden King has added 21 assists and Cody Repas 14 helpers. Braedan Whittington has an .899 save percentage and goals against average of 2.82 in 11 games this season, while Riley Hansen and Connor McCarthy have both played seven games, with save percentages of .867 and .861, respectively.

In the regular season, Beekmantown swept the Red Storm by scores of 6-4 and 4-3.

Puck drop between the Eagles and Red Storm will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Stafford Ice Arena.