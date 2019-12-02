Hornet hockey starts strong

× Expand File photo Ava Julian, pictured from last season, has picked up three wins in net so far this season for Plattsburgh High, as the Hornets have started the season 4-0-0.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High School girls varsity hockey team has yet to skate on New York ice, but has made a case they could be the state champs in Vermont.

The Hornets have started the season 4-0-0, with a pair of tournament wins in the Green Mountain State as they prepare for a Tuesday matchup with Franklin Academy before playing SLP Thursday.

The Hornets opened their season with a 5-2 win over CVU/MMU Nov. 22, as Reylyn Giroux scored twice. MacKenzie Brown, Morgan Reid and Gillian Boule also scored, while Boule and Abbie Phillips had assists.

Ava Julian made five saves as the Hornets held a 31-7 shot advantage.

The following day, Amelia LeBrun made 11 saves in her first varsity start and shutout in net as the Hornets scored a 5-0 win over Middlebury to win the Hockey for Hope Tournament. Giroux, who was named tournament MVP, and Avery Holland each scored a pair of goals, while Brown added an goal as Amanda Vaughn had a pair of assists. Reid and Rachel Madore each had one assist.

On Nov. 29, the Hornets skated to a 3-1 win over Rice Memorial, with Boule and Giroux each recording a goal and assist, while Brown added a goal and Phillips an assist while Julian made eight saves in the win.

On Nov. 30, the Hornets scored a 7-1 win over Hanover, with Brown and Vaughn each scoring twice, as Reid, Giroux and Holland also scored. Holland had a pair of assists, while Abby LeBrun, Madore, Vaughn and Boule also had helpers.

Julian made six saves in net for the win, while Amelia LeBrun made four.