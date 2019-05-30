Hornet lax ends season with win

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Plattsburgh High’s Michael Graves and SLP’s Hayden Plank each scored a trio of goals in the Hornets’ 11-4 win over SLP in the Section X consolation game.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High School combined lacrosse team scored an 11-4 win over the merged Saranac Lake/Lake Placid lacrosse team in Section X consolation game May 21.

The game was deemed by some the “unofficial Section VII championship game” between the only two schools in the section who field boys lacrosse teams, as both played their regular season under the Section X schedule.

Hayden Colburn scored the first of his two goals 30 seconds into the game, as the Hornets scored a trio of goals in the first quarter, four more in the second and three in the third while adding a fourth in the final stanza.

Ethan Vaughn, Tyler Reid, Carson Carpenter, Michael Graves and Seamus Andrews tallied first-half goals for the Hornets, while Corbin Murray scored a pair of goals in the second half along with Graves, who finished with three. Joey Jamison made seven saves for the win.

Hayden Plank scored three goals for SLP in the loss.