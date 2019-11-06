Hornets advance to B sectional finals

× Expand Keith Lobdell Plattsburgh High’s Grace McMahon attempts to place a shot against a pair of Beekmantown defenders in the Section VII/Class B semifinal round Nov. 6. The Hornets scored a 3-0 win over the Eagles to advance to face Peru Saturday.

PLATTSBURGH | Solid receiving and limiting the Beekmantown offense on their own serve were keys to Plattsburgh High, as they scored a 25-16, 25-12 and 25-22 win over the Eagles in the Section VII/Class B volleyball semifinals Nov. 6.

“My team has a lot of good servers and a lot of teams have struggled with serve-receive from our team,” said Hornet coach Cindy McMahon. “Everything was on tonight, our defense, hitting and service. We practiced everything we needed to the last three days and my girls were ready, and they showed they were ready.”

One shift for the Hornets was having Alexandra Hartnett play on the back row, getting key digs in the first two sets and adding two big blocks in the final set.

“Being 5’11” it is not very easy to be a defensive player, but I was able to do my job and I am very pleased with the way I played tonight,” Hartnett said. “I had not had the chance to play defense all year and asked to play some on the back row.”

“She asked me to play back row and I told her as long as she kept her composure and played her spot, I would give her that chance and she came up big,” said McMahon, who also credited Grace McMahon for working on tips up front.

“Grace was amazing covering tips,” she said. “The outcome would not have been the same without her.”

“I love playing with this team and we played well together and have a great experience,” said Grace McMahon. “If you can stop their serve it builds you up and stops them from going on runs.”

Gianna Dejesus was big from the outside attack position with several key kills.

“I have been in the middle throughout high school but this year I was moved to outside hitter and that is the position I feel I was meant to play after the way this season has gone,” Dejesus said. “I am so happy we were able to stick with our motto of being calm, cool and collected tonight.”

With Hartnett in the back, Arianna Gowett was a factor on the front line, contributing on blocks, including a stuff on the final point of the game after Beekmantown had mounted a comeback thanks to a quality service game by Jenna Begor, where the Eagles earned six straight points as part of a run that turned a 21-13 set into a 24-22 score before Gowett hit the match-winning block.

“It was a stressful game with a lot of saves,” she said, “We knew they were catching up and gaining momentum. At the net it is important to put the ball down because we did not want to give them a chance to put their own attack down.”

“They played an outstanding match and we knew we needed to come prepared to play tonight,” said Hartnett of the Eagles.

The Hornets (14-3) will now face top seed Peru (14-2) in the Class B final, to be played at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Saranac High School.

“I am very exciting to be heading there and we are looking forward to another chance to play Peru,” said coach McMahon.