Hornets bring hot bats back north

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High varsity baseball team has kept the bats hot after their spring break road trip to South Carolina.

After a decisive win against Saranac Lake, the Hornets were able to score eight runs in the middle three innings of play to jump out and score a 10-3 win over Lake Placid Tuesday.

“We are doing some good things on offense, and hopefully starting to get in a groove just in time for the bulk of our season in the next couple of weeks,” Hornets coach Patrick Shaughnessy said. “Jaden Kalinowski (two hits) provides our lineup with a spark. He has been playing very well the past couple of games.”

Andrew Follmer also had a pair of hits for the Hornets, with Cameron Colburn connecting for a double. Kyler Lyon took the win on the mound with six strong innings of work, while Liam Perkins came on in the seventh.

“Kyler threw well, and our defense is improving every game,” Shaughnessy said. “Defense is what is going to get us to where we want to be by the end of the season. Lake Placid has a solid team, with some solid hitters. We were just able to take advantage of some early season mistakes.”

Scott Sharlow started and took the loss for the Blue Bombers, while connecting on a double at the plate.

SENTINELS OUTHIT COUGARS

The Ticonderoga Sentinels scored six times in the opening inning and a total of eight times in the third through seventh innings to score a 15-8 win over Northeastern Clinton Tuesday.

The Cougars were able to cut the lead to 6-3 after one and 9-5 heading into the fifth, but were outscored 6-3 over the final three innings of play.

Russ Gallo threw four innings in picking up the victory for the Sentinels, while Terrance Benedict threw two scoreless innings in relief. Bryce Gautreau pitched in the seventh.

Offensively, Michael DuShane and Gautreau each had three hits, while Conall Tierney had two hits and three RBI, Gallo, Carson Reeves and Benedict a single and double, with Jack Grinnell picking up a pair of hits.

Ethan Garrand had a single and double for NCCS, while Bryan Claudio and Aiden Suprenant each hit doubles in the loss, which was credited to Claudio. Landon Coulombe, Angel Claudio and Samuel Bulson pitched in relief.

PATRIOTS CALM RED STORM

Connor Devins was solid on both sides for the Patriots Tuesday, throwing four innings on the mound and collecting two hits ­— including a double — at the plate in AuSable Valley’s 14-5 win over Saranac Lake Tuesday.

Evan Snow led the Patriots attack with a trio of hits, while Robert Stephenson and Jaden Glaad each had two hits and two RBI for the Red Storm. Ben Munn also had a pair of hits, while Carter Sturgeon took the loss on the mound.

EAGLES DEFEAT VIKINGS

The Beekmantown Eagles scored seven runs in each of the first two innings as they tallied a 29-1 win over Moriah Tuesday in a game that featured a duo of Kadens.

At the plate, Kaden Kowalowski connected for a quartet of hits with two singles and a pair of doubles, while Kaden Myers struck out 16 of the 18 outs he recorded in a six-inning, one-hit outing to earn the win.

Bailey Marsh finished a home run shy of the cycle, while Ryan Bone had three RBI and John LaPorte had a pair of singles.

Alex Larrow drove in the lone run for the Vikings as they took a 1-0 lead out of the top of the first, while Dyllon Bougor took the loss on the mound.

INDIANS SHUTOUT BOBCATS

Ryley O’Connell was dominant during his 4-2/3 inning stint against Northern Adirondack Tuesday, as the Peru senior struck out 12 in a 13-0 win.

Zach Miner and Wyatt Premore pitched in relief to keep the shutout intact, while Miner added four RBI with Noah Lederman and Francis Kneussle each getting a pair of hits for the Indians.

Cody Peryea connected for a triple for Northern Adirondack, but was unable to cross the plate. Brett Juntunen took the loss on the mound.