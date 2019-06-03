Hornets claim Class B softball crown

× The Plattsburgh High varsity softball team celebrates their Section VII/Class B title after defeating Saranac, 4-1, Friday.

PLATTSBURGH | Eighth-grader Calli Fitzwater threw a two-hitter in the circle for the Plattsburgh High varsity softball team as it scored a 4-1 win over Saranac to secure the Section VII/Class B title Friday.

“I just wanted to go out and perform at my best for my teammates,” Fitzwater said. “It’s something they have all worked for and we have not won this in 14 years and we were able to handle the moment really well.”

“Calli never really had a bad game for us, she was always there and we tried to be there for her when she needed to be picked up,” senior Molly Channell said.

“In her first varsity start, I turned to our scorekeeper and said Calli is going to keep us in every game we play,” Hornet co-coach Joe McMahon said. “We didn’t win every game, but she did keep us in every game.”

Fitzwater was joined by her battery mate, Alyssa Hemmingway, who is also an eighth-grader. The two grew up playing together.

“They have been playing together since they could walk,” co-coach Cindy McMahon said.

“We have been best friends since we were in third grade and I became her catcher when her stepdad told me I had a catcher’s arm,” Hemmingway said. “This was an amazing team to win with.”

Fitzwater also credited her stepfather.

“My stepdad has been there for me with my pitching and my teammates have supported me all of the way,” she said.

While Fitzwater was busy silencing Saranac’s bats, the Hornets scored twice in the first inning and two more in the fifth on a two-RBI double by Abbi Crahan.

“My coach had told me to be patient and I would get my pitch, and I saw that pitch coming and I just knew I was going to be able to drive it,” Crahan said. “I’m glad we got this win — the seniors deserve this so much.”

“We needed that and Abbi has been one who has come up big for us all season long,” McMahon said.

The coaches said it was a fitting way to send off their quartet of seniors in Channell, Lauren Schmidt, Delaney McCormick and Hannah Giroux, who had come through the system together with the coaches.

“We started with these four seniors when they were in seventh grade and we moved up with them and this was the goal,” co-coach Cindy McMahon said.

“It was so intense because you are just thinking and going back through all of the years we have been together and it’s basically been a family,” Schmidt said. “We went through everything in the season and to get here and win this, it was a great experience for all of us.”

“We have worked so hard through all these seasons and to come out in our last sectional game and get a win is amazing,” McCormick added.

“It is such a great experience to be here because we have literally grown up playing softball together and it is just a surreal feeling right now,” Giroux said.

Aislyn Liberty, who pitched a solid game for the Chiefs in defeat, also had one of the two Saranac hits in the game, while Kalli Gebo connected on a double.

“We saw Saranac coming through the playoffs and we knew it was going to be tough to beat a team like that three times in a season,” McMahon said. “You have to bring it against Saranac and they are not going to give you anything.”