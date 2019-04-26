Hornets defeat Bobcats on diamond

× Expand Johnny Kratts had an RBI for the Saranac Lake Red Storm against Lake Placid Thursday in a 7-2 setback.

PLATTSBURGH | Kurt Ouellette was strong in his first varsity start on the mound as the Plattsburgh High Hornets scored a 12-3 win over Northern Adirondack Thursday.

“Kurt threw well during his first varsity start by allowing three hits, striking out seven and not giving up an earned run,” coach Patrick Shaughnessy said. “Cam Colburn stayed hot at the plate, spreading out three singles; all of them were hit hard.”

Adam Darrah added a pair of hits and Liam Rascoe connected on a double to help the Hornet offense, while Dylan Garrant pitched the final two innings in relief.

“This game showed us what we can still work on to take it to the next level but were able to do enough to win the game today,” Shaughnessy said. “NAC is a good team, they are going to do well in the league. We caught them on their third day outside, which is a tremendous advantage, but I know that they are going to get better and better.”

Cody Lambert and Cody Peryea combined to work on the mound for the Bobcats.

EAGLES’ BATS STAY HOT AGAINST PATRIOTS

Beekmantown scored in each of their six plate appearances Thursday, highlighted by a six-run second inning in a 21-4 win over AuSable Valley.

Kaden Kowalowksi had five of the Eagles’ 21 hits, while winning pitcher Ian McCasland drove in a third of the runs (seven) with a pair of doubles and a single. Alex Trudeau also hit a double in the win. Ryan Bone relieved McCasland for the final two innings.

Connor Devins started on the mound for the Patriots, with Troy McDonald, Spencer Daby and Austin Mattila also throwing. Kaleb Walton connected on a double at the plate.

BOMBERS WIN TRI-LAKES BATTLE

Lake Placid scored three runs in the first and a pair in the second en route to a 7-2 win over Tri-Lakes rival Saranac Lake Thursday.

Jesse Izzo went the distance on the mound, scattering three hits while striking out 10 on the mound and adding a pair of hits at the plate.

Jake Coursen added a pair of hits for the Blue Bombers, while the Red Storm scored their runs on Austen Reyell’s and Johnny Kratts’ RBIs.

CHIEFS’ RAINVILLE THROWS ONE-HITTER AGAINST MORIAH

Zach Rainville allowed only one hit to Moriah’s Dyllon Bougor in the third inning, throwing a shutout with 15 strikeouts Thursday in a 14-0 win over the Vikings.

Isaac Garman paced the offense, driving in five runs with a single and double, while James Conway had a trio of hits and Jared Duquette added a double.

Zack Baker, Declan Valentine and Sebastian Sprouse saw time on the mound for the Vikings.