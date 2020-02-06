Hornets defend girls hockey title

× Expand Jill Lobdell Plattsburgh High’s Reylyn Giroux scored the game-winner for the Hornets in the sectional final 2-1 defeat of Franklin Academy Feb. 3.

PLATTSBURGH | Reylyn Giroux’s second period goal off a Gillian Boule assist proved to be the game-winner for the Plattsburgh High girls varsity hockey team as the Hornets defended their Section VII championship Feb. 3 with a 2-1 win over Franklin Academy.

“Me and my center Gillian have been working on our faceoff play all season,” said Giroux after the win. “We got a chance to do it a couple times earlier in the game but that time everything fell into place and we were able to get the puck in near post.”

“That is the same faceoff play where Reylyn and Gillian have been setting a little pick play and it gave us the momentum we needed,” said Hornet coach Trevor Cameron. “Hopefully we can carry it into Lake Placid and represent the North Country strong.”

× Expand Jill Lobdell Morgan Reid had the first goal for the PHS Hornets against Franklin Academy in the Section VII girls hockey finals Feb. 3.

The Hornets score first in the game, as Morgan Reid took a cross ice pass from Amanda Vaughn and got the puck into the net for a 1-0 lead.

“It was right at the end of the power play and Amanda Vaughn slid the puck over to me and I went for the low corner,” said Reid. “To do this back-to-back years with the coaching switch and how hard we had to work as a team means a lot.”

After giving up a goal near the midway mark of the first period, Hornet goalie Ava Julian did not allow another puck by her, making 19 saves to go with a strong performance from her defense.

“I have been working really hard this season and I am very glad the hard work has paid off,” Julian said. “We have really been playing for ourselves these past couple of games and to come together and win, I could not be happier. We really struggled in the beginning of the season and came together. I hope we can win states and bring the title back home.”

“We are strong and patient with the puck,” said Cameron about the defense. “Ava made three our four game-saving saves and she is an anchor back there for us.”

× Expand Jill Lobdell Ava Julian made 19 saves for Plattsburgh High as the Hornets were able to defend their Section VII girls hockey title Feb. 3.

States bound

The Hornets now make the short trip to Lake Placid, where they will play for a state title with a semifinal game against the Section VI champion Friday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m., with the winner skating for a championship Saturday, Feb. 8, with a 6 p.m. faceoff.

“It is really good to play so close to home in Lake Placid, hopefully a lot of our fans can go,” said Reid.

“It feels really nice to just get there, it is a big accomplishment and I am just really happy to just be playing still,” added Giroux.

“It’s going to be an incredible hockey experience, any chance to play on the Herb Brooks Arena ice is just magical — It’s hockey heaven,” said Cameron. “We are very thankful to represent Section VII and we are going to do everything we can to go in there and knock off whoever the Section VI representative is.”