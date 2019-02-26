Hornets, Eagles to play for sectional hockey title

× Tyler Reid and the top-seeded Plattsburgh High Hornets will face the second seed Beekmantown in the Section VII hockey finals today.

PLATTSBURGH | The top seed Plattsburgh High Hornets and second seed Beekmantown Eagles will meet today at 7 p.m. to play for the Section VII boys hockey championship at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.

The Hornets scored wins of 7-1 and 11-2 over the Eagles this season, while scoring a 10-0 win over Lake Placid in the semifinal round as Nate Boule scored four goals and added three assists.

Greyson Giroux had a goal and four assists for the Hornets in the semifinals, while Joey Jamison made 18 saves for a shutout win.

For the Eagles, Kaden Kowalowski added three goals to his league-leading total, as Evan Davison added a power play goal in a victory over Saranac Lake.

Braeden Whittington made 21 saves in the win.

For Plattsburgh High School coach Jamie Reidy, the finals are a chance to sweep the Section VII hockey titles, as he coached the Plattsburgh girls team to the sectional title one month ago.