Hornets earn tennis wins over Cougars

Sebastian Bonnabesse scored a win at No. 1 singles for Plattsburgh High in a 3-2 victory over Northeastern Clinton Thursday.

PLATTSBURGH | The boys tennis match between Plattsburgh High and Northeastern Clinton came down to a tightly contested match at the No. 2 singles, with Ben Keever giving the Hornets a win over Ryan O’Donnell for a 3-2 PHS edge Thursday.

Keever won the first set of the match, 6-4, before O’Connell was able to score a 6-3 win in the second and send the match to a decisive third set.

O’Donnell held a 5-4 edge in the third set and had two match points, but Keever was able to level the set at 5-5 before winning the final two games for the 7-5 set and match win.

Sebastian Bonnabesse (6-1, 6-0) also won in singles for the Hornets, while the team of Thomas Carron and Calvin Gosrich scored a 6-3, 6-1 win in doubles.

Jack Sample scored a 6-3, 6-3 win in singles for the Cougars, while the team of Jack Gero and Darren DuBois scored a hard-fought, 6-4, 6-7 (7-2), 6-2 win in doubles.

LADY HORNETS SWEEP

Brina Micheels (6-3, 6-1), Sophia Gottschall (6-1, 6-2) and Paige Murray (6-1, 6-2) scored wins in singles in girls tennis to help lead Plattsburgh high to a 5-0 win over Northeastern Clinton.

Vaia Graves and Olivia Gottschall rallied from dropping a 7-6 (7-3) opening set to win the final two 6-4, 6-0 in doubles, while the team of Olivia Nowosielski and Kristy Cantwell scored a 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 win.