Hornets eliminated in semifinals

Plattsburgh High's Ava Julian made 22 saves in the Hornet's 7-0 loss against Williamsville in the NYSPHSAA semifinals at the Lake Placid Olympic Center.

LAKE PLACID | The “home” Plattsburgh High girls hockey team laced their skates up in the same locker room the members of the 1980 US men’s hockey team used 40 years ago.

Their opponent, Williamsville, was assigned the same locker room used by — yep — the USSR.

However, the monumental task facing PHS in trying to beat Williamsville did not play out the same way 1980 did, as the defending NYSPHSAA champions scored a 7-0 win over the Hornets Saturday in the semifinal round.

Hornet coach Trevor Cameron said, despite the one-sided score, his team played a solid game against a high level opponent.

“I saw a whole lot of fight out of our team,” said Cameron. “We could have easily laid down after the first period, but that speaks to the character of our girls. They have a tremendous amount of heart and a fire inside them and fought against a very experienced team that had 12 seniors and 7-8 juniors. We just have to use it as motivation to drive us into next year.”

“It was a rough start but we were able to get going towards the end of the game and do what we needed to do,” said junior captain Taylor Heywood.

The Hornets only graduate one player, and return the entire core of their two consecutive Section VII championship winning team for 2020-21.

“We return a lot of girls and we are going to have to keep working on our training and keep battling, using today as motivation so show us what we need to do to get where we want to be next year.”

Heywood said the weather hurt the Hornets in the last part of the week, with practices being canceled due to the heavy snow that entered the region Thursday and Friday.

“We had too much time off the ice,” said Heywood. “To even be here, we put a lot of faith in ourselves and it is a wow moment to be here.”

In the game, goalie Ava Julian made 22 saves, while the Hornets were unable to convert on any of their 16 shots on net.