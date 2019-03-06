Hornets fall to Girard, Indians

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Zach Bieber of Plattsburgh High takes a shot at getting the ball away from Glens Falls superstar Joseph Girard, III, during the Class B regional semifinals at the Plattsburgh State Field House March 6.

PLATTSBURGH | Over 3,000 made their way into the Plattsburgh State Field House March 6 to watch Glens Falls and Joseph Girard III entertain in the Class B regional semifinals.

The Plattsburgh Hornets proved they were also there to put on a show, going on an early 10-0 run to take a brief lead before Girard scored 42 points and the Indians advanced to the regional finals with a 77-57 win.

After the game, Hornets coach Chris Hartmann said he was proud with how his team responded early in the game, along with the run they made in the third quarter to keep the game within 11 points.

“It goes to show you we were a little timid but got our wits about us and I am proud of them for fighting back when they did,” Hartmann said. “I thought we did fine. The first half we missed a lot of chipies and went 4-of-10 from the line so we left 10-12 points out there and went down at the half by 14. We fell short this night, but it was not for lack of effort.”

Jaden Kalinowski was a big part of the third quarter effort for the Hornets, scoring 13 of his 14 points in the second half while grabbing five rebounds.

At one point, Kalinowski exchanged three buckets with Girard, the state’s all-time leading scorer.

“Jaden came out without any fear and has been our spark plug in several games this year,” Hartmann said.

“That felt nice to go shot for shot with Girard for a couple of minutes,” Kalinowski said. “I just wanted to get our team going. We had some nice ball movement and some steals to get us back into the game. We could have played better, but we played very well against a very good team.”

Zach Bieber also scored 14 points and added five rebounds while focusing on trying to slow down Girard.

“It was amazing,” Bieber said, “I thought we played really well and did the best job we could on him. There were times he would get the ball and go right by me. He’s a great player.”

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Over 3,000 fans were estimated to be in attendance as Plattsburgh High played Glens Falls at the Plattsburgh State Field House March 6 in the Class B regional finals.

Girard’s 42 points in the game were seven below his average of 49.8 per game.

On the other side of the court, Tyler Phillips had plenty of time with the Syracuse-bound senior, as Girard marked him throughout the night defensively.

“It was pretty incredible,” Phillips said. “He obviously is a great player and he really controls the game. He did his thing. I felt we played hard and we gave it all we had. We didn’t shoot the greatest but I thought we played our heart out.”

Phillips finished with six points, while Bailey Pombrio scored 13 points and dished out four assists.

Andrew Follmer added eight points and eight rebounds, while Dylan Garrant scored two.

Hartmann said he would miss the four seniors who have been on the varsity squad since they were sophomores in Bieber, Pombrio, Follmer and Phillips.

“Looking back on their development I could not be prouder,” he said. “It will be weird to come into the gym next year and not have them there.”