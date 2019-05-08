Hornets get past Knights on courts

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Seton Catholic’s Tobiah Osborne connects on a forehand in his doubles match against Plattsburgh High Tuesday. For more photos from this match, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh Hornets varsity tennis teams scored wins of 3-2 (boys) and 4-1 (girls) over Seton Catholic Tuesday, as the Hornets swept the six singles matches played.

Sebastian Bonnabesse and Ben Keever scored matching 6-0, 6-0 wins and Olivier Maher notched a 6-2, 6-1 win in boys singles, while Brina Micheels and Paige Murray scored 6-0, 6-0 wins and Sophia Gottschall a 6-0, 6-1 win in girls.

Seton won in three of the doubles matches, with the team of Tobiah Osborne and Nicholas Palma responding after losing the opening set for a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 win and Nicholas Bula and Noah Blood scoring a 6-2, 6-3 win in boys.

Abby Boule and Haley Murnane scored a 6-4, 6-4 win in girls doubles for the Knights, while the Hornets countered with a 6-1. 6-2 win from Olivia Nowosieiski and Kristy Cantwell.

INDIANS SWEEP BOMBERS

The Peru girls tennis team scored a 5-0 win over Lake Placid Tuesday, while the boys match between the Indians and Blue Bombers came down to the No. 3 singles match.

“Tanner Spear proved that he is a competitor,” Peru coach Matthew Mero said. “The pivotal match came down to his singles battle against a very tough opponent in Tucker Jakobe.”

Jakobe won the opening set, 6-4, before Spear rallied for wins of 6-4 and 7-6 (7-3) to claim the match.

Gabe Nuzzo scored a singles win for Peru, 6-2, 6-3, while Sonja Toishi scored a singles win for the Blue Bombers in a tight, 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 7-5 match against Austin Davis.

“Overall, I am proud of each member of our team and the way we played today,” Mero said. “Every match was very competitive. Several matches lasted over two and one half hours.”

Tanner Lombard and Riley Luck scored a 6-4, 6-4 win for Peru in doubles, while Tristan Spotts and Reuben Bernstein notched a 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-3 win for Lake Placid.

In girls, Cydney Bond (6-4, 6-3), Dakota Mousseau (6-2, 6-1) and Stephanie Davis (6-0, 6-0) scored singles wins, while the teams of Emma Posada/Sarah Hoffman (6-4, 6-4) and Remi Beauharnois/Jacqueline Mitchell (6-1, 6-2) secured wins.

EAGLES SWEEP PATRIOTS

The trio of Beekmantown Eagles single players did not drop a game against AuSable Valley Tuesday, as Rylee Fesette, Kylie McFadden and Hallie Hurwitz all scored victories in 6-0, 6-0 fashion.

Emma Beach and Lizzie Hynes scored a 6-2, 6-1 win in doubles for the Eagles, while Hailey Williams and Abigael Scott had the closest match of the day in a 6-4, 6-2 win over the Patriots’ Brynnly Hoffman and Emily LeClair.