Hornets hockey falls in regional finals

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Plattsburgh High coach Jamie Reidy talks to the team at the beginning of their regional final against Queensbury March 2.

QUEENSBURY | The Plattsburgh High Hornets got on the board first as Jake Dandrow scored on an assist from Jace Lacey in their regional final against Queensbury March 2.

However, after the Hornets scored at the 5:48 mark of the first period, The Spartans responded twice in the final nine minutes of the period and four more times throughout the final two for a 6-1 win, advancing to the state final four next week.

John Dublanyk made 27 saves for the Hornets in place of Joey Jamison, who was out with a head injury.

The Hornets committed 10 penalties in the game, with Queensbury scoring a pair of power plays goals.

The Hornets ended their season with a record of 16-3-4.