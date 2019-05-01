Hornets lax opens week pair of games

× Expand Jill Lobdell Michael Graves had four goals and three assists over the first two games of this week for the Plattsburgh High lacrosse team.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High varsity lacrosse team suffered a pair of losses to start the week, falling 13-3 to Massena Tuesday while Salmon River rallied for a 14-6 win over the Hornets Monday.

Michael Graves had a pair of goals against Massena, while Kai Birtz had a goal and Ethan Vaughn an assist. Joey Jamison made 10 saves for the Hornets, while Liam Sullivan added a pair of stops.

Against Salmon River, Graves had a pair of goals and three assists, as Carson Carpenter and Hunter Lavaria added a goal and assist each. Vaughn and Corbin Murray also scored goals, with Jamison making 13 saves.