Hornets pull away from Sentinels late

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High varsity softball team scored six runs in the fifth inning to pull away from Ticonderoga Monday in an 11-4 win.

Calli Fitzwater starred at the plate and in the circle for the Hornets, allowing only one run after the second inning and striking out five. She also had a trio of hits for the Hornets, while Molly Channell had four hits and Abbi Crahan connected on a double.

Ticonderoga got triples from Emily Purkey, Anna Whitman and Vivian Porter, while Purkey had a pair of hits. Whitman took the loss in the circle.

CHIEFS OUTSCORE PATRIOTS

With AuSable Valley ahead 9-4 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, Saranac’s offense went to work, scoring five times in the fourth, once in the fifth and three more in the sixth to score a 13-9 win over the Patriots Monday.

Payton Couture, who had a pair of singles and a double at the plate, earned the win in the circle after coming on in relief in the third inning.

Emma Goslin added a double and triple for the Chiefs, while Olivia Davis connected for a double in the win.

Jordyn Pelkey had a double for the Patriots offense.

EAGLES SHUT DOWN BOMBERS

Bella Brown allowed only three hits over six innings as Beekmantown Eagles scored a 15-0 win over Lake Placid in a six-inning affair Monday.

Danielle Dyke had three hits for the Eagles, while Brooke Ruest (triple), Bailey Carter (two doubles) and Sarah Lagree each had a pair of hits. Anna Drapeau added a homerun in the win, while Madison Tetreault added a double.

“Bella Brown pitched a phenomenal game for us,” said coach Kate Duprey. “She didn’t allow a run over six innings and only allowed four batters to reach base. Drapeau got things started for us in the bottom of the first with a first-pitch home run. Brooke then hit a triple and scored on an error. With two out in the bottom of the sixth, Lagree got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to end the game via run rule. She ended up with five RBIs.”

Duprey also gave credit to Lake Placid pitcher Grace Crawford.

“Grace stepped into the circle with two out in the first inning and struck out eight batters over the next four and a third innings,” she said.