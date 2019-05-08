Hornets pull away from Vikings late

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Plattsburgh High’s Zach Bieber had a trio of hits for the Hornets in their win over Moriah Tuesday.

PORT HENRY | The Plattsburgh High varsity baseball team took a little while to get warmed up after getting off the bus in Port Henry Tuesday.

Trailing 1-0 after three innings, the Hornet bats got to work, scoring four times over the middle innings before erupting for 10 runs in the top of the seventh for a 14-1 win over the Moriah Vikings.

Zach Bieber had a pair of singles and a double in the win, while Kurt Ouellette added three hits, Andrew Follmer a double and triple and Dylan Garrant a double for the PHS offense. Liam Perkins picked up the win on the mound, striking out nine, with Follmer relieving in the sixth.

Dyllon Bougor had a pair of hits for the Vikings, while Jerin Sargent hit a triple.

CHIEFS PULL AWAY

Saranac did the bulk of its offensive damage in the third and fourth innings Tuesday against Northern Adirondack, scoring five times in the third and seven in the fourth en route to a 15-7 win.

James Conway took the win on the mound, while Jared Duquette had a trio of singles as part of the Chiefs’ 11-hit attack.

Cody Peryea (triple) joined with Nolan Knight and Casper LaBarge with a pair of hits each for the Bobcats, while Brett Juntunen added a double.

BLUE BOMBERS HOLD ON

Lake Placid scored three times in the fifth and reliever Jake Coursen came on to stop a Northeastern Clinton sixth-inning rally as the Blue Bombers scored a 5-3 win Tuesday.

Coursen picked up the save in relief of winning pitcher Scott Sharlow, who also connected on a pair of singles for the Blue Bombers. Duncan Seggar also connected on a pair of hits, while Matt Brandes added a double.

Bryan Claudio had a single and double at the plate for the Cougars, while striking out eight in a complete-game loss.

INDIANS DEFEAT PATRIOTS

Wyatt Premore struck out four and scattered six hits over seven innings, picking up a win for Peru in a 7-1 victory over AuSable Valley Tuesday.

Zach O’Connell paced the offense with a trio of base knocks, while Carson Cunningham had a pair of singles. Zach Miner added a triple, while Noah Lederman and Peter Mazzella each connected for doubles.

Troy McDonald had a double for the Patriots, while Austin Mattila was strong on the mound in the loss.