Hornets rally for win in kicks

Keith Lobdell Mackenzie Lawfer makes a save in the shootout for Plattsburgh High in their 2-2, 4-1 win over Peru in the Section VII/Class B semifinals Tuesday.

PERU | The Hornets were down to three minutes left in their season Oct. 22, as Peru held a 2-1 lead after scoring in the first overtime of their Section VII/Class B quarterfinal.

However, a Julia Maher cross found the head of Paige Murray, who scored to equalize in the 98th minute and then connected on the first of four straight successful shootout kicks for the Hornets in a 2-2, 4-1 win.

“We were struggling and we were tired,” said Murray of the second overtime. “We knew we could finish our kicks but we needed to break through. I saw (Maher) in the corner by the 18 and the next thing I saw was the ball coming to my head, and I knew there was one place to put it. I had never headed a ball into net like that before.”

“Julia made a great service in off an overlapping pass and Paige did a great job concentrating on the ball,” coach Tim Mulligan said. “She was waiting for it the whole way. We are not a team that usually wins balls in the air, but we were able to do that today and win some in the defensive end as well.”

As the first to fire in the shootout, Murray wanted to make sure she gave her teammates momentum.

“I knew I did not want to miss and put us in that position of being behind,” Murray said. “I wanted to make sure we had momentum after my kick,”

Maddy Woodward then put the Hornets up 2-0 in the shootout, before Mackenzie Lawfer (12 saves) made a save on the second Indian shot.

“I don’t look at the shooter, I just focus on the ball and where it takes me,” Lawfer said. “I knew my team would be proud of me no matter the outcome and I appreciate them for that.”

Haley Ladue, who scored the opening goal of the game, was next to connect from the penalty stripe, while Peru’s Hannah Myers connected on her kick to make the score 3-1 before Amanda Vaughn closed the game out for the Hornets at 4-1.

“We had a ton of one goal losses and we are looking at sectionals as our reset button,” Mulligan said. “We are a good team and we can compete with a lot of teams in Class B and the postseason gives us a new life.”

For the Indians, Sidney Mills scored on a corner kick by Hallie LaDuke early in the second half, while LaDuke connected on a direct kick in the seventh minute of overtime to give the Indians a momentary 2-1 lead. Bri Brousseau made 11 saves.

The Hornets (6-10-1) will now face top seed Beekmantown (13-1-1) at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in the semifinal round at George Brendler Field in Chazy. In the second semifinal, second seed Saranac (13-1-1) will face third seed Northeastern Clinton (9-5-1) at 7 p.m.