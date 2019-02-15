Hornets rally to score tie with Saranac Lake

× Expand Photo by Nathanael LePage Ben Keever of Plattsburgh High scored a goal in the third period as the Hornets rallied to score a 4-4 tie against Saranac Lake Thursday.

PLATTSBURGH | In the first half of their Tri-Lakes doubleheader Thursday, the Plattsburgh High Hornets found themselves in a tough situation.

The Red Storm scored four second-period goals for a 4-1 lead over the host Hornets heading into the third quarter, but PHS was able to get a trio of goals in the final 17 minutes to rally for a 4-4 tie.

Josh Laravia scored the opening goal for the Hornets on a Joey Jamison assist, converting on a power play to give PHS a 1-0 lead at the end of the first period.

Alex Dukette then started the Saranac Lake attack on the PHS net 43 seconds into the second, with Bailey Bartholomew, Rhett Darrah and Carter Sturgeon also scoring in the period, while Darrah provided a pair of assists.

Tyler Reid then started the Hornets’ comeback early in the third period, while Ben Keever got the team within one and Jalen Abellard scored with 1:18 left in regulation to earn the equalizer.

Jamison made 15 saves for the Hornets, while John Dublanyk added 14.

The Hornets face the other Tri-Lakes squad, Lake Placid, Friday at 7 p.m., with the CVAC regular season title within their grasp with a win.

COUGARS DOUBLE UP CHIEFS

Cody Lyon scored twice in the opening period and Lucas Bedard added a pair of goals as the Northeastern Clinton Cougars scored a 6-3 win over Saranac Thursday.

Michael Pennington and Blake Chevalier also scored for the Cougars, while Bedard added three assists.

Zack O’Connell and Austin Carpenter scored first-period goals for the Chiefs, while Garrett Adolfo scored in the third.

Ethan Garrand made 32 saves in the win for the Cougars.