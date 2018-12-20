Hornets rally to tie SLCS

× Expand Plattsburgh High’s Hayden Colburn scored the game-tying goal for the Hornets in their 3-3 draw against Saranac Lake Wednesday. Photo by Keith Lobdell

SARANAC LAKE | Jake Dandrow and Hayden Colburn scored goals in the second and third period as the Plattsburgh High Hornets rallied to score a 3-3 tie against Saranac Lake Wednesday.

Nate Boule scored the opening goal for the Hornets, while Rhett Darrah scored a pair for the Red Storm and Hugo Hobson added the third. Joey Jamison and Jaden Gladd each had 25 saves for the Hornets and Red Storm, respectively.

The Blue Bombers of Lake Placid dropped a 5-0 decision against Middlebury as Anders Stanton made 30 saves for Lake Placid.

In girls hockey, Rylee Preston and Lydia Bullock scored as Olivia Ferebee made 25 saves to help SLP score a 2-0 win over Beekmantown Wednesday as Brianne Knight made 14 saves for the Eagles.