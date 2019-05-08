Hornets record first NYSPHSAA win

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Hayden Colburn scored the opening goal of Plattsburgh High’s 9-3 win over SLP May 6. More photos of the game can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews,com.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High varsity lacrosse team hit another milestone May 6, scoring their first win under the NYSPHSAA banner as they scored a 9-3 victory over league opponent SLP.

“It’s our first win on this side in New York State competitive lacrosse,” coach Eric Baxter said. “A lot of people were able to contribute to the win, which was nice. It is something that our team needed. We played really well. It was a great game for both sides. It is a game that both of us needed.”

“Today is one of the happiest moments I could remember in a really long time,” said Michael Graves, who scored three goals and added two assists. “We have been working for this for so long. I came up from the beginning as one of the first people who came into this program. It’s super exciting to see my first varsity win with the team. We have been working hard this season. They deserve it.”

In the opening quarter, Hayden Colburn opened the scoring for the Hornets before SLP countered with a pair of goals from Hayden Plank. Graves then scored the first of his three goals to tie the game at 2-2 heading into the second.

The Hornets would score four goals in the second, with Graves scoring twice along with Kai Birtz and Ethan Vaughn.

Corbin Murray, John Dublanyk and Carson Carpenter also scored for the Hornets.

“It was a great day,” said Carpenter. “Coach Baxter did a lot for us today. We couldn’t have had a better experience.”

Jackson Kain and Hunter Laravia were solid defensively holding, the Red Storm to 19 total shots, while Joey Jamison made six saves.

“This is the game we have been looking forward to this entire season,” Jamison said. “We’ve had this game circled on our calendar. It’s feels really good to get the win that we have been looking forward to. It feels good to be on the other side of the scoreboard for once. It’s nice.”

Plank scored twice for SLP.