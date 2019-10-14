Hornets score homecoming win over Sentinels

× Expand Jill Lobdell Liam Perkins threw for a pair of touchdown passes in Plattsburgh High’s win over Ticonderoga Oct. 12.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High varsity football team was able to keep Ticonderoga out of the endzone for the first 37 minutes of play as they scored a 27-6 win on homecoming day Oct. 12.

Liam Perkins (108 yards) threw a pair of touchdown passes, while Jayvon Carpenter (90) and Ben Bordeau (15) each ran the ball in for scores in the win.

Foster Ovios added three extra points kicking and a pair of interceptions on defense, while Ian DeTulleo and Dylan Garrant also picked off passes.

Terrence Benedict went over 200 yards passing for the Sentinels, throwing a touchdown pass to brother Monty Benedict in the fourth. Connor Yaw led the Sentinel rushers with 43 yards.