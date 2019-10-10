Hornets score razor-thin win over Eagles

× Expand DJ Alexander Dakota Tender

PLATTSBURGH | The 2019 CVAC gymnastics season has had some close matchups this season between Peru, Plattsburgh High and Beekmantown, but the Oct. 9 meet between the Hornets and Eagles was as tight as it could be.

Once counted, the Hornets scored a win by just three-tenths of a point, 155.55-155.25, over the Eagles.

“I can’t think of a time when the teams have been this close,” said Hornet coach Janice Trudeau. “I’ve seen twice where Plattsburgh won everything for like 10 years running. Then Beekmantown had a four year streak and more recently Peru has had a five year streak. This year has been very unique with talent spread across the section.”

Nate Sarnow again led the field, as the Eagle scored wins on the vault (8.4), bars (8.2) and floor (9.2), totaling 33.4 points for the all-around title.

Dakota Tender was second for the Hornets, scoring second place finishes in the bars, beam and floor, while placing in a tie for third in the vault.

Shawna Manor and Madyson Tripp were third and fourth for the Eagles, while Morgan Hughes and Christine Bresnahan were fifth and sixth overall for the Hornets. Kennedy Baker scored an individual win on the bars with a score of 8.2.