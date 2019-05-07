Hornets score win over Chiefs in softball

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Calli Fitzwater struck out six batters for Plattsburgh High in its win over Saranac Monday.

SARANAC | Plattsburgh High scored 10 times over the middle innings as they scored a 13-6 win over Saranac Monday.

Abbi Crahan led the offense with four hits, finishing a home run shy of the cycle with a single, double and triple.

Ella Rascoe added a double for the Hornets, while Calli Fitzwater earned the pitching win, striking out six.

Sam Wells had a trio of hits for the Chiefs, including a double, while Allison Garman hit a home run and Skylar Staley a double.

EAGLES TOP COUGARS

Beekmantown’s Anna Drapeau was also a home run shy of the cycle, collecting three hits in the Eagles’ 16-2 win over Northeastern Clinton Monday.

Jillian Martin (triple), Bailey Carter (triple), Sarah Tisdale (double) and Danielle Dyke (double) each had a pair of hits, while Emma McCasland added a double.

Isabella Brown was the winning pitcher for the Eagles, striking out seven in as many innings.

Kya McComb had eight strikeouts for the Cougars, while Sydney Hunter hit a triple at the plate.

SENTINELS DEFEAT PATRIOTS

In softball’s battle of revolutionaries, Ticonderoga pulled away from AuSable Valley in the seventh inning, plating three runs en route to an 8-3 win Monday.

Emily Purkey had a triple in the win for the Sentinels, while Anna Whitman struck out eight batters over seven innings to earn the win in the circle.

Shea Durgan had a pair of hits for the Patriots, while Reanna Prentiss connected on a triple.

BOBCATS PULL AWAY LATE AGAINST RED STORM

Leading by one, Northern Adirondack scored once in the fifth and twice in the sixth to pull away for a 7-4 win over Saranac Lake Monday.

Anna Brown struck out 13 batters in a five-hit performance in the circle, while Monica-Lynn Charland and Kira LaBarge each had a trio of hits.

Brown (double), Anika Knight (double), Grace Thume (double), Hannah Jock and Brynne Gilmore each added two hits.

Marissa Gibbs led the Red Storm with a pair of hits, including a triple, while Caylen Skiff added a double.

BLUE BOMBERS HOLD OFF VIKINGS

Lake Placid had to hold on late, as Moriah scored six times in the sixth and once more in the seventh, but was unable to complete the comeback as the Blue Bombers scored a 14-13 win Monday.

Natalie Tavares, Danaya Patterson and Ireland Preston each had a pair of singles for the Blue Bombers in support of winning pitcher Grace Crawford.

Emma Hayes had three this for the Vikings, while Alayna Bennett and Sarah Anderson had two apiece.