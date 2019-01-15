Hornets score win over F.A. late

PLATTSBURGH | While the Plattsburgh High girls hockey team held a 30-9 advantage in shots on goal, it was not until the penultimate minute when they were able to find the back of the net.

McKenzie Brown scored on an Abby Boule assist with 1:16 left in regulation to give the Hornets a 1-0 win over the Franklin Academy Huskies, as Ava Julian made good on all nine shot attempts she faced.