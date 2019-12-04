Hornets score win over FA; SLP and BCS tie

× Expand Jill Lobdell Reylyn Giroux’s hat trick powered Plattsburgh High against Franklin Academy Tuesday.

PLATTSBURGH | Reylyn Giroux scored a hat trick for the Plattsburgh High varsity girls hockey team in their first home game of the season, scoring a 5-2 win over Franklin Academy Tuesday.

Giroux’s first goal came seven seconds into the contest on a Gillian Boule assist, Boule, Taylor Heywood and Morgan Reid assisted on the two additional goals by Giroux.

Boule and Avery Holland also added goals, with McKenzie Brown and Abbie Phillips assisting.

Ava Julian made 14 saves in net.

SLP, Eagles tie

In a back-and-forth affair, SLP and Beekmantown were unable to find a difference between each other in a 2-2 tie Tuesday.

Bailey Carter opened the scoring for the Eagles on assists from Brooke Ruest and Amanda Cayea 1:32 into the game, while Ireland Preston responded with 1:45 left in the first period for SLP on a power play goal with assists Katie Gay and Darianna Patterson.

Patterson then gave SLP the lead in the second period on assists from Sydney Dann and Danaya Patterson, before Celine Juneau scored the equalizer for the Eagles in the third.

Olivia Ferebee made 34 saves for SLP, while Brianne Knight had 29 for the Eagles.