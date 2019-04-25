Hornets, Sentinels win on links

× Ticonderoga’s Zach Bush fired a 51 to lead the Sentinels to a 4.5-1.5 win over Westport Wednesday.

PLATTSBURGH | While Moriah’s Thomas Clarke had the low round of 43 to earn a win for the Vikings in the No. 1 match, Plattsburgh High was able to win the remaining five matches for a 5-1 victory in the CVAC golf opener.

Nolan deGrandpre fired the low round for the Hornets in a 45-70 win, while Riley Channell had a 47, Tyler Boadway a 56, Ethan Jay 58 and Mike Trombley 65.

SENTINELS SCORE NON-LEAGUE WIN

In a tight nonleague contest, Zach Bush scored a ninth-hole, 1-up win over Lawrence Lobdell to help lead Ticonderoga to a 4.5-1.5 win over Westport Wednesday.

Bush had the low round of the day with a 51, while Lobdell countered with a 54 for the Eagles.

With the match being played under MVAC match rules, Michael Fitzgerald scored a 5-and-3 win, while Ethan Hill had a 4-and-3 win and Gavin Fleury — who recorded a birdie on the finishing hole — scored a 3-and-2 win for the Sentinels.

For the Eagles, Abe Staats halved his match with Ben Swajger, while McKenzie Stephens scored a 1-up win.