Hornets set to play Queensbury in regionals

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell The Pattsburgh High boys varsity hockey team will compete for a spot in the NYSPHSAA Division II semifinals as they take on Queensbury Saturday in Glens Falls.

GLENS FALLS | The ninth-ranked Plattsburgh High Hornets will travel to Glens Falls to take on Queensbury, the 12th-ranked team in the state, in the boys hockey Division II regional finals Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Glens Falls Recreation Center.

The Hornets (16-2-4) made the game after scoring a 4-1 win over Beekmantown in the Section VII championship.

Greyson Giroux leads the Hornets in lighting the lamp with 24 goals and 23 assists, while Nate Boule has 23 goals and 27 assists to lead the way in total points at 50.

Ethan Kay has seven goals and 16 assists, while Cameron Colburn adds both 10 goals and assists, Jackson Kain five goals and 13 assists, Jalen Abellard four goals and 13 assists, Tyler Reid six goals and seven assists, Hayden Colburn both six goals and assists, and Ben Keever seven goals and four assists, including the game-winner in the Section VII finals.

Goalie Joey Jamison has allowed only one goal in the playoffs, recording a season goals against average of 1.66 and a save percentage of .934.

Queensbury (13-6-1) scored a 4-3 overtime win over Albany Academy to make the Division II regional final, as Brendan Duffy leads the team with 16 goals while Jack Randall has seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points.

Trevor Vogel added 22 points with eight goals and 14 assists, while Brendan Murphy added four goals and 15 assists.

Owen Smith enters the game with a .913 save percentage, allowing 2.12 goals per game.