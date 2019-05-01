Hornets softball stays unbeaten

× Expand Jill Lobdell Delaney McCormick had a pair of hits for Plattsburgh High in their win over Saranac Tuesday.

PLATTSBURGH | Ella Rascoe connected on a homerun as one of five players to have multiple hits for the Plattsburgh High varsity softball team as they improved to 5-0 on the season with a 12-7 win over defending Class B sectional champion Saranac Tuesday.

The Hornets scored early and often over the first four innings, running out to a 11-3 lead highlighted by a five-run second.

Abbi Crahan had a single and double in the win, while Molly Channell, Delaney McCormick and Amanda Vaughn each connected on a pair of singles as the Hornets collected 11 hits in the game in support of winning pitcher Calli Fitzwater.

Emma Goslin had three hits for the Chiefs, with Payton Couture, Skylar Staley, Sam Wells and Allison Garman each recording two hits.

COUGARS RESPOND TO THWART BOBCAT COMEBACK

After Northern Adirondack scored seven times in the top of the seventh inning to take a 10-8 lead, Northeastern Clinton rallied for three in the bottom half of the inning for an 11-10 comeback win Tuesday.

Caitlin Houghton drove in the game-winner, hitting a single to score Kelsey Gamache for the walk-off win, who had driven in Brooke Basmajian and Kya McComb earlier in the inning.

McComb had three hits for the Cougars and took the win in the circle, while Anna Brown recorded her 200th career strikeout in a 10 punchout performance in the loss.

INDIANS PULL AWAY FROM RED STORM

After Saranac Lake pulled with 5-4 in the top of the fifth inning, Peru scored five times in their next at-bat as they pulled away for a 12-4 win Tuesday.

Emily Beattie took the win in the circle and had a pair of base hits for the Indians, while Alexis Hayes had a trio of hits and Kayleigh Jackson two, including a homerun. Allie Beattie also connected on a homerun for the Indians, while Bri Brousseau added a triple and Olivia Bousquet a double.

Amya Hurteau had a double for the Red Storm, while Madelyn Gay added a pair of hits.

BLUE BOMBERS OUTSLUG VIKINGS

In an offensive affair, Lake Placid got the advantage thanks to a 13-run third inning en route to a 22-16 win over Moriah Tuesday.

Natalie Tavares and Grace Crawford each had three hits for the Blue Bombers, with Tavares connecting on a double. Shannon Bentley, Danaya Patterson, Sophia Adragna and Dariana Patterson each had a pair of hits, while Grace Crawford was credited with the win in the circle after taking over in the third inning.

Gwen Eichen went the distance in the loss, while Sarah Anderson and Emily Gangi connected on doubles, with Gangi getting a pair of hits along with Somer Scoresome and Cassidy Rushby.

× Expand Brianna Cornwright looks in for the pitch for ELW in their Tuesday win against Willsboro.

GRIFFINS DEFEAT WARRIORS

Kaeli Brack had a pair of doubles and five RBIs as part of a three hit night as the ELW Griffins scored a 18-3 win over Willsboro Tuesday.

Abbey Schwoebel added a pair of hits and three RBIs in support of pitcher Analise Burdo, who went the distance in the circle, striking out five.

Kira Crowningshield, Lily Nolette and Jenna Ford each had a hit for the Warriors.