Hornets strong in holiday tournaments

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High girls basketball and boys hockey team scored holiday tournament wins over the past week, while the girls hockey team took second in their holiday event.

The Hornets basketball team scored wins of 69-8 over Chazy and 49-19 over Lake Placid to claim the Ray Holmes Memorial Tournament Dec. 27-28.

Against Chazy, eventual tournament MVP Abbi Crahan scored 28 points in the win, while Kennedi LaValley added nine, Tenzin Pema eight, Jodi Murray seven, Diauviaun O’Connell six, Jasmine King five, Hannah Baker three and Catie Parker three.

Olivia Rotella scored six points for the Eagles, while Emily Dufour-Woznicki added two. In their consolation game, Mackenzie Chapman scored 13 points and Rotella added six in a 43-23 loss to Willsboro.

In the title game against the Blue Bombers, Crahan scored 19 points while LaValley added 14, Pema nine and Murray seven.

The Hornets boys hockey team got goals from Ben Keever, Nate Boule and Greyson Giroux to score a 3-2 win over host Thousand Islands/Alexandria Bay in Alex Bay, as Boule was named the tournament MVP.

In girls hockey, the Hornets suffered a 2-0 loss to Ithaca in the championship game of the SLP tournament in Saranac Lake, with Ava Julian made 16 saves.

Julian made 15 saves in the Hornets 3-2 win over Canton in the opening round, while Amanda Vaughn and Abby Boule scored in the first and second periods, respectively, before Canton responded quickly each time for a 2-2 tie before Reylyn Giroux scored the game-winner just over a minute into the third period.