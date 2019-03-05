Hornets to face Girard, GFHS in regional semis

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Zach Bieber reaches out to receive a pass during the Section VII/Class B finals last week. The Hornets will face Glens Falls in the regional semifinals Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh | A crowd of well over 2,000 is expected as the Plattsburgh High Hornets will look to spoil the party for the second ranked Glens Falls Indians and their Syracuse-bound scorer.

The Hornets and Indians will face off Wednesday evening at the Plattsburgh State Field House with tip off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The Indians (23-1) are led by senior guard Joseph Girard III, who averages 49.8 points per game this season and is the all-time New York State scoring leader with 4,501 career points.

If one Girard wasn’t enough, the Indians second leading scorer is cousin Trenton Girard who averages 10.1 per game.

Nick Danahy, David Barclay and Kyle Vachon have scored over 100 points this season as the roster is rounded out by Brendan Quirk, Rece Clements, Noah Balcom, Connor Girard, Zach Bren, Carter Jackson and Avery Wiggins.

For the Hornets, Bailey Pombrio has averaged 21.5 points per game during the Hornets two-game playoff run, while Zach Bieber has averaged 10.5 per game and is expected to be the main defender on Girard in man-to-man coverage.

Andrew Follmer and Tyler Phillips average 9.5 per game in the playoffs, while Jalen Kalinowski has scored 4.0.

Dylan Garrant has scored six points in the playoffs, while Ian DeTulleo added four and Liam Perkins three.

Riley Channell, Andy Brown, Jon Cliff and Kurt Ouellette have also seen playing time during the Hornets playoff run.