Hornets win in overtime, Chiefs win to set up Class B final

CHAZY | The Plattsburgh High and Saranac varsity boys soccer teams will meet for the Section VII/Class B championship Friday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Field house as both teams scored wins in the Oct. 26 semifinals.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Shaheer Maken of Plattsburgh High and Chase Ross of Northeastern Clinton keep their eye on the ball in the Class B semifinals.

Hornets win in OT

In an evenly played game, the fourth seed Hornets (11-5-2) and top seed Northeastern Clinton (13-3-1) played through the first 80 minutes scoreless and into the first and second golden goal overtimes.

The game appeared to be heading for the fourth shootout of the Section VII postseason before Hornet Ryan Kavanaugh sent a through pass to Riley Channell, who was able to get a couple touches on the ball before sending it into the back of the net in the 104th minute of play for a 1-0 PHS win.

“I got a great ball from Ryan and we have been playing well together at striker all year and we have really been connecting so much recently,” said Channell. “We knew if we could play like we did against Beekmantown we could play with anyone.”

“We were working the entire game and I got the ball at my feet and I was able to play a pass that split the defense and I knew Riley would finish,” said Kavanaugh of the assist.

PHS coach Chris LaRose said the goal came off of something they had been concentrating on all week in practice.

“This week in practice we had been talking about helping out in the gaps so the NCCS counter attack would not cause us problems,” LaRose said. “Ryan was able to be where he needed to be, made a ball tackle and sent the through ball just like we had practiced it.”

Alex Tuller finished with eight saves to preserve the shutout behind his defense.

“That was all heart out there from everybody,” said Tuller. “We lost twice to NCCS this year so getting the win was amazing.”

“We kept getting into the lanes and stuck with them,” said Greyson Giroux. “They are a fast and athletic team. We didn’t want to give them and inch. This is the third 1-0 game we have had with them so we knew the first goal was probably going to be crucial.”

John Bulson also made eight saves for the Cougars.

“Both keepers played phenomenal tonight,” said LaRose. “Northeastern was the only team we had not scored on this season and we picked a nice time to get the first.”

× Expand Keith Lobdell Zachary Rainville had a pair of goals in Saranac’s 2-1 win over Peru in the Class B semifinals.

Chiefs advance

Zachary Rainville scored on assists from Jacob Schiraldi on the third minute of play and Zashon Abrams in the 52nd as the second seed Saranac Chiefs (11-3-3) would hold on for a 2-1 win over defending sectional champion and third seed Peru (9-3-4).

“Zachary is usually the assist guy, but he stepped up for a pair of goals,” said Saranac head coach Calvin Hamel. “We knew coming in this was going to be a tough match and the midfielders were going to need and step up to make some plays.”

“I was trying to get a body part on it and put it in,” said Rainville of the first goal. “Being the first one to score was big to get them on their heels.”

“To get on Peru early is a key because they are so well coached,” Hamel said.

The second goal was set up by a pair of passes, according to Hamel.

“Nik (Hamel) played the ball to Zashon who gave a nice back-heel pass to Zachary,” he said.

“I had an open goal and I just tried to get a quick touch before the keeper closed in on me,” added Rainville.

Dylan Badger scored in the 61st minute of play for Peru, but the Indians would not be able to equalize as Saranac played strong defense, including moving striker Nik Hamel back as a defender.

“My defense was solid and I could not ask for much more from them,” said Chiefs keeper Brendan Ashley, who made six saves. “It was a great team effort.”

“Heart, hard work and focus,” said Hamel about winning the game. “We played as a team and pushed through what we had to. We needed some speed back there and we wanted an extra guy to defend late.”

“Nik was our leading scorer this year, but he has played just about every position for me this year and I needed to put him back there to help counter their pressure,” said coach Hamel.

Michael McBride made seven saves for the Indians.