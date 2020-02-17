Hornets win VII/X boys swim title

POTSDAM | The Plattsburgh High boys varsity swim team scored wins in seven events to score 403 points to reclaim the Section VII/X boys swimming championships Feb. 8 at Potsdam University.

The team of Nick Palma, Sean Vogl, Luke Moore and Aaron Bouchard scored the win in the 200 medley relay, while Moore scored wins in the 200 and 500 free events.

The quartet also scored the win in the 200 free relay.

Palma and Bouchard took the top two spots in the 50 and 100 free,

Rafael Kowal won the 100 back for the Hornets.

AuSable Valley placed third at the event with 253 points, with the team of Trent Gravelle, Simon Thill, Dalton Ess and Trevor Gravelle placing second in the 200 free relay.

Trevor Gravelle placed second in the 200 free, while Ess placed second in the 100 fly and Trent Gravelle second in the 100 back.

The team of Thill, Ted Bruno. Chandler Perry and Tim Lloyd placed second in the 200 free relay.