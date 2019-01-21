Huestis hits 1,000 point mark in win over Peru

× Ticonderoga’s Colton Huestis goes up for a shot over Peru’s Austin Rock during their Jan. 18 game. Huestis scored 17 of his 32 points in the first quarter to reach the 1,000-point mark for his career. Photo by Jill Lobdell

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga’s Colton Huestis reached the 1,000-point career mark against Peru Jan, 18, becoming the 83rd member in Section VII boys history.

Huestis scored each of the 17 points needed to reach the milestone in the first quarter, connecting on a three-pointer to end the stanza with the total needed, earning cheers from the crowd and an embrace from his mother.

“That was special,” Huestis said after the game. “It has been a lot of hard work to get to this point and a lot of fun.”

Huestis finished with 32 points in the Sentinels 62-41 win over Peru, putting him at 1,015 points for his career. He joined Brendan Graney (1,290 - 2005), Bill Brennan (1,291 - 1982) and Evan Graney (1,415 - 2018) as 1,000-point scorers from Ticonderoga.

“I watched with my good friend Evan Graney get it last year, and I definitely wanted it,” Huestis said, “I wanted to get it this year. I couldn’t have done it without my coaches or teammates, past and present.”

“I’m glad for Colton,” Ticonderoga coach Jim Defayette said. “It makes my job a lot easier when you have players (Huestis, Evan Graney) of that caliber. They are both great kids.”

× Colton Huestis embraces mother Melissa Anderson after scoring his 1,000th carer point against Peru Jan. 18. Photo by Jill Lobdell

Once Huestis hit the milestone, the attention then turned to the game. Leading 45-19 at halftime, the Sentinels had to withstand a 20-2 run by the Indians in the third. Ticonderoga’s offense got clicking again in the fourth quarter, outscoring Peru 15-2.

“We just have to keep going and not stop,” Huestis said. “Hopefully take this win and get a streak going. We have one right now, but we have to build on that.”

“As a team, our goal is to win another sectional championship,” said Defayette. “That’s a tall order. I use this as a step forward, but we need to do it more consistently. We had a great first half, but struggled in the second half. Put it all together consistently is something we will talk about as we go forward.”