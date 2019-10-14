Hughes leads Hornets past Indians

× Expand Jill Lobdell Morgan Hughes was the top finisher in the all-around for Plattsburgh High in their win over Peru Oct. 11. Look for more photos of this meet at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

PLATTSBURGH | The division between the Plattsburgh High and Peru varsity gymnastics teams was less than two full points Oct. 11, as the Hornets scored a 158.9-157.4 win.

Morgan Hughes finished as all-around champ for the Hornets, earning a win in the vault (8.02) along with being part of a three-gymnast tie for first in floor (8.8), finishing with 32.55 overall points as she placed second in the bars.

Rylee Desso of Peru was second, part of floor exercise tie, added a second place finish on the beam and third place finishes on the vault and bars.

Maddie Witkiewicz rounded out the top three all-around, placing in a tie for second on the floor, third on the beam and fourth in the bars and vault.

Kendra Lawliss (second on vault, third on floor) of Peru placed fourth, followed by the Plattsburgh High duo of Dakota Tender, who scored the win in the bars, and Christine Brensahan.

Jenna Swyers had a pair of wins for the Indians, placing first in the beam and one of the three top finishers in floor.