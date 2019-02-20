Hughes reaches 1,000 points as Burghers win Section II tourney opener

× Burgher basketball players (left to right): Megan Hughes, Hope Boland and Sara Langworthy celebrate their victory Feb. 7 over Hartford in an Adirondack League semifinal showdown. Photo by Thom Randall

Courtesy photo Standout Warrensburg basketball player Megan Hughes is presented a commemorative game ball by coach Scott Smith moments after she scored 1,000 points during a Sectional tournament game Feb. 16 against Mayfield. Her achievement was hailed by raucous cheers from fans, many of whom held congratulatory signs.

WARRENSBURG | Midway in the third quarter of a Section II Class C basketball tournament game Feb. 16 against Mayfield, Warrensburg senior Megan Hughes charged down the home floor and scored a layup that represented a milestone in her four years as a varsity player — she reached 1,000 career points.

The feat was also a landmark for girls basketball at Warrensburg High: Hughes was the seventh athlete in program history to reach 1,000 points.

With the game stopped, Hughes was presented with a commemorative game ball as the crowd responded with raucous cheers. Soon after, the Burghers finished off the game, winning the first-round tournament game with a dominating 21-10 fourth quarter that secured their advance into the Section II Class C quarterfinals.

After the 49-31 victory, Burgher coach Scott Smith offered his thoughts.

“Megan has been so dedicated to basketball and to our program — it’s been tremendous,” he said. “She made her mind up in ninth grade that she was going to work hard at basketball, and she’s done that every day since.”

“Coming onto varsity as a freshman, I had my mind set on getting my name on that banner in the gym,” Hughes said. “But I definitely couldn’t have done it without the team having my back and coach always pushing me.”

Smith added that Hughes’ attributes reflect those of her teammates — she possesses a range of talents, and utilizes them well as the players collaborate to achieve success.

“Megan is a good rebounder inside, she’s quick and uses her speed well on defense, and she’s aggressive getting rebounds,” Smith said. “Megan pushes the ball in transition, she attacks the basket well, and has worked hard to improve her jump shot.”

Hughes started playing basketball at about 7 years old, playing at home with her sister Starr and their cousins, as well as playing pickup games at the town recreation field.

On Dec. 22, Hughes hit a career-high of 34 points, and she’s often scored in the mid-20s this season — but she deferred credit to her teammates. As of this week, the Burghers are 19-2 this season and ranked No. 16 in the state for Class C.

“Our team’s record of achievements this season is definitely a big deal,” she said. “We’ve come this far because we work so great together, and we have a great coach.”

With their depth of talent, the Burghers shift their offense to feed the ball to whomever is hitting the shot — and the game against Mayfield was no exception.

In her first game returning from a knee injury, Abby Ranous was top scorer with 13 points plus seven rebounds, followed by Hughes’ 12 points and 10 rebounds. Burgher point guard Hope Boland was aggressive on both offense and defense — she finished with eight points, four steals, five rebounds and four assists. Forward Aubrey Ranous scored six points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Guard Sara Langworthy also scored six points. Dianne Curtis and Danielle Baker each chipped in two points.

Next up for the 19-2 Burghers was a quarterfinal tournament game Feb. 20 against Berne-Knox-Westerlo, a Western Conference title-holder with a season record of 16-5 that has a state ranking of honorable mention.

“Berne-Knox is a very solid team with two really good scorers,” Smith said. “We’ll be playing our game as hard and smart as we can — and whatever happens, we’ll deal with it.”