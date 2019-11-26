In C finals rematch, Vikings win in opener

× Expand Keith Lobdell Noel Williams drives to the basket for Moriah in their 50-49 win over AuSable Valley Monday, scoring 19 points in the win. Gwen Eichen added 11 for the Vikings.

WILLSBORO | Noel Williams scored 19 points and Gwen Eichen scored the last five points for the Moriah girls varsity basketball team, who held off a charging AuSable Valley squad, 50-49, in the opening game of the Section VII basketball season Nov. 25.

The game was a rematch of last season’s Class C sectional final, also won by the Vikings.

The game was also the opener for the ninth annual Alzheimer’s Awareness Tournament at Willsboro Central School.

“We started off very slow and a little shaky,” said Williams, who scored 16 of her 19 in the second half. “With a new team we had to get into a new rhythm, but I think when we got to the second half we all clicked in. We had a few mistakes we can work on but overall I think it was a great game.”

“We had to work on communication and talking off screens,” said Eichen, who scored nine of her 11 points in the second half. “Once we picked up and helped each other out you could see everyones confidence go up.”

“We wanted to get down the floor and run a little bit and get a half court offense set up in the second half,” said head coach Stephan Pelkey. “Roger (Long) did a great job with his club and got us shook up at times. We are still looking at seeing who we have and who we are as a ball club. I think sometimes we are looking to see when Maddie and Mackie are checking in and they are not. We had some kids that stepped up tonight which was nice to see. The kids off the bench did a nice job defensively.”

Leading 25-24 at halftime, the Vikings opened up the game with a 15-5 third quarter, then held on as the Patriots went on a 20-10 run in the final quarter.

While all 25 second half points were scored by Williams and Eichen (12 rebounds), Kennady Allen had a strong first half with nine points, while Sage Baker added six and Zoe Olcott five to go with six steals.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Koree Stillwell opened the season with 22 points and 13 rebounds for the AuSable Valley Patriots.

For the Patriots, Koree Stillwell had a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds, as did Reanna Prentiss with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while also adding five steals. Lilley Keyser added six points, with Cora Long adding three points and six assists, Brooklyn Douglass two points and Sophie Rennie two points.

The Vikings will face rival Ticonderoga in the championship game of the Alzheimer’s Awareness Tournament tonight, which follows the Patriots game against Willsboro, which tips at 5 p.m.