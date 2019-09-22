Indians christen Apple Bowl with win

× Expand Photo by DJ Alexander Austin Carpenter hauls in a 71 yard touchdown catch and run pass. Peru goes on to win 23-14, in Peru’s first home game under the lights. PHS’ Kyle LaValley in coverage.

PERU | The three weeks of anticipation built up to a fever pitch Sept. 21, as Ian Joy, Zach O’Connell and Austin Carpenter each scored in Peru’s 23-14 win over Platsburgh High in the first Friday night home game in program history.

O’Connell both threw for two scores and ran for a touchdown, passing to Ian Joy from nine yards out for the first six points of the game before running in from five yards out to open the third quarter. He then capped the scoring for the Indians with a 71 yard scoring pass to Carpenter.

Defensively, Santo Diaz recorded a safety for two Indian points.

Ian DeTulleo scored on an 83 yard kick return for the Hornets, while Foster Ovios had an interception on defense and scored on a 14 yards pass play from Liam Perkins.

Photo by DJ Alexander At the team's first home game under the lights, the Peru Indians held a moment of silence in memory of Dalton Criss, who was tragically killed in an accident this past summer. The team will wear the "DC" decal on their helmets for the 2019 season, in honor of their former teammate.

The Indians also took time to honor Peru graduate Dalton Criss, who passed away in an accident this summer. Members of the team wore “DC” logos on the back of their helmets in honor of the former Indian Lineman.

